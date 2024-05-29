Create amenities for ryots: Collector Rajarshi Shah

He inspected different outlets at Ambedkar Chowk, Punjab Chowk, and near Thamsi Bus stand here on Wednesday.
Adilabad: Collector Rajarshi Shah instructed the officials to provide basic amenities for farmers who were lined up in front of outlets of seeds and fertilizers facing torrid heat wave conditions.
He inspected different outlets at Ambedkar Chowk, Punjab Chowk, and near Thamsi Bus stand here on Wednesday.
Shah told the officials concerned to create drinking water, shades and other basic amenities for the convenience of the growers of cotton at the outlets of seeds.
He asked the farmers not to be worried over purchasing the seeds. He stated that sufficient stocks of the seeds were available at the shops.