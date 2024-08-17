Credai to host STATECON 2024 at HICC Hyderabad on Aug 20

By Telangana Today Published Date - 17 August 2024, 09:43 PM

Hyderabad: CREDAI Telangana has announced STATECON 2024 – themed Telangana Going Global, at HICC Hyderabad on August 20. The conference will address various issues about the fraternity of builders in the presence of all stakeholders.

Around 900 member developers from across Telangana will attend the event which aims to elevate Telangana as a global player. It will bring together industry leaders, policymakers, and stakeholders to discuss innovative strategies, emerging trends, and collaborative opportunities within the real estate domain.

STATECON 2024 will feature a range of sessions that will help accelerate the growth of Telangana as an emerging hub of technology and innovation, with a focus on infrastructure development, the creation of opportunities, and the skill upgradation of youth to compete globally, a press release said.