CREDAI’s 11th Edition of Hyderabad Property Show to be held from April 29

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:11 PM, Fri - 15 April 22

Hyderabad: Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India (CREDAI), will be conducting the 11th edition of Hyderabad Property show 2022 from April 29th to May 1, at Hitex, Madhapur.

Since, this is the first edition after the pandemic, organizers are expecting it to be more significant and popular.

The three-day property show will bring together all the member developers, material vendors, building material manufacturers, consultants, and financial institutions from across the city to exhibit the advances in the real estate sector under one roof.

The event will present only TS-RERA-approved integrated townships, apartment complexes, gated communities, villas, green buildings with a special impetus on retail and commercial complexes, open plots etc. This apart, many banks and financial institutions would also be participating in the event.

CREDAI Hyderabad president P Ramakrishna Rao in a statement said the demand for bigger apartments was gradually increasing as the pandemic had forced a hybrid work culture.

CREDAI Hyderabad General Secretary V. Rajashekar Reddy said in the near future, Hyderabad will be home to three data centres with an approximate investment of Rs. 20,761 crores.

