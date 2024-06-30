Cricket betting racket busted in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force busted a cricket betting racket operated from a house at IS Sadan on Saturday night and caught two persons. The police seized cash of Rs. 25.50 lakh, mobile phones and a laptop from them.

Acting on a tip off, the Task Force (Central) zone team caught Mohd Abdul Sohail (28) and Mohd Farhatullah (55), who were organizing cricketing betting at a house in Maruthinagar, IS Sadan.

“Sohail is the main bookie while Farhatullah is a collection agent. Both of them were organizing online betting on the IPL matches and collecting money through both online and offline mode from punters,” said DCP Task Force, Y V S Sudheendra.

The two persons along with the property were handed over to the IS Sadan police station for further action.