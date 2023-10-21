Cricket legend VVS Laxman visits Tirumala temple

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:25 PM, Sat - 21 October 23

Tirupati: Cricket legend VVS Laxman has sponsored the decoration of Tirumala temple for a day during the ongoing Navaratri Brahmotsavams.

He visited the temple along with his family members on Saturday and fulfilled his vows by participating in Srivari Seva.

Later, Laxman received blessings from the Vedic scholars at the Ranganayakulu mandapam and officials provided him temple honours and prasadam.

Amazed at the spectacular decoration of temple with flowers, he offered to sponsor it for a day which works out to about Rs 14 lakh, according to reports.

