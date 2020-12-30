Crime rate down by 8 per cent in Nalgonda

Murders came down to 26 in 2020 from 45 in 2019, which was 42 per cent reduction

Nalgonda: The crime rate in Nalgonda district recorded an eight per cent drop in 2020 with 6,921 cases registered compared to 7,408 cases in 2019.

According to the annual crimes report of the district, one murder for gain was reported in the district this year. Murders also came down to 26 in 2020 from 45 in 2019, which was 42 per cent reduction. Robbery cases increased to 10 in this year from seven in the last year while rioting cases came down to 31 in this year from 39 in the last year.

Cheating cases also reduced to 286 this year from 400 in the last year, which was 39 per cent fall. But, kidnapping/abduction cases increased to 49 this year from 31 in the last year, which was 36 per cent increase. Girls missing cases also came down to 23 in this year from 64 in the last year, which was 64 per cent decline, but women missing cases increased to 235 in this year from 213 in the last year, which was 10 per cent increase.

Crime against women also decreased to 578 in 2020 from 627 in 2019, which was 7 per cent decline. Rape cases decreased to 54 in this year from 78 in the last year, which was 31 per cent decline. POCSO cases also came down to 83 this year from 91 in the last year. But, NDPS Act cases increased to 23 in 2020 from 21 in 2019.

Due to the road safety measures taken up by the police, road accidents significantly reduced to 681 in 2020 from 845 accidents in 2019. But, road accidents that took place on National Highways have increased to 237 this year from 180 in the last year. The accidents on State Highways also decreased to 192 this year from 245 in the last year. The accidents on other roads also decreased to 253 in 2020 from 420 in 2019.

In all, 311 persons were killed in fatal road accidents and 657 persons injured in non-fatal accidents in 2020 in the district.

