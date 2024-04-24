CriticalRiver announces 100 pc ownership for all its employees through ESOP initiative

With over 1,000 employees across 9 global locations, this strategic move reinforces the company’s commitment to retaining its top talent.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 24 April 2024, 07:14 PM

With over 1,000 employees across 9 global locations, this strategic move reinforces the company’s commitment to retaining its top talent.

Hyderabad: CriticalRiver Inc., the technology solutions provider on Wednesday announced that 100 percent of its employees will now have ownership in the company through its ESOP initiative, marking a significant milestone in its commitment to empowering its workforce, a press release said.

With over 1,000 employees across 9 global locations, this strategic move reinforces the company’s commitment to retaining its top talent. CriticalRiver will grant 100 ESOPs to each employee annually based on their years of service. Furthermore, each employee’s account will receive an additional 100 ESOPs each year.

Anji Maram, Founder & CEO of CriticalRiver Inc., said, “This strategic move is more than a milestone; it’s a testament to our confidence in our team and our collective future. The ESOP further reinforces our commitment to innovation and excellence, ensuring unwavering customer confidence.

Chandra Chandragiri, CFO of CriticalRiver Inc., expressed enthusiasm about the new journey, emphasizing the strategic decision as a testament to their faith in their employees, who are now more than ever the pillars of the company’s success.