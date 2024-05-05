| Uhq Recruitment Rally Agniveer To Be Conducted On June 20 In Secunderabad

UHQ Recruitment Rally (Agniveer) to be conducted on June 20 in Secunderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 5 May 2024, 03:33 PM

The recruitment drive encompasses positions in Agniveer (GD), Agniveer Technical, Agniveer Clk/SKT, Agniveer Tdn 10th Edn Std Category, and 8th Edn Std Category.

Hyderabad: 1 EME Centre, Secunderabad will be conducting an Army recruitment rally under the Unit Headquarter Quota (UHQ) on June 20 onwards.

This rally is specifically aimed at recruiting individuals falling under different categories, including sons of War Widows/Widows/Ex-Servicemen/Servicemen, and own brothers of servicemen/Ex-Servicemen.

Additionally, there are opportunities available for Outstanding Sportsmen in Swimming & Diving and Volleyball disciplines. Candidates aged between 17 ½ to 21 years are eligible to apply. Educational qualifications vary according to the role applied for, ranging from Class 10th / Matric pass to 10 2 / Intermediate exam pass with specific subject requirements.

All eligible candidates are required to report at Koteswar Dwar, 4 Training Battalion, 1 EME Centre, Secunderabad, at 5 am on June 20, to participate in the rally.

For further information, candidates can contact Headquarters, 1 EME Centre, Bolarum, Secunderabad, Telangana State, Pin – 500010, or email awwaleagle@gmail.com.

Alternatively, they can visit www.joinindianarmy@nic.in or call 040-27863016.