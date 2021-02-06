Crop diversification helps Telangana’s groundnut farmers gain good yield and record price  

The farmers reaped good yield this year and got a record price of Rs 7050 per quintal produce.

Published: 6:50 pm

Khammam: Farmers at Timminenipalem of Chintakani mandal in the district have been gaining benefits from crop diversification by cultivating groundnut on large extent of land. Of the 75 farmers who cultivated groundnut in about 362 acres of land in Chintakani mandal, 62 farmers belong to Timminenipalem where groundnut was cultivated in 214 acres of land. The farmers instead of regular crops like paddy or cotton were cultivating groundnut for the past few years.

The farmers were also selling the seeds to Telangana State Seeds Corporation on a buy-back basis. Inspired by their success in groundnut cultivation the District Collector RV Karnan visited the village and interacted with the farmers on Saturday. The farmers informed him that this year they have reaped good yield and got a record price of Rs 7050 per quintal produce. The fertile land and sufficient irrigation facility at the village were suitable for groundnut cultivation.

Karnan appreciated the farmers for cultivating oil seeds and selling the seeds to Telangana State Seeds Corporation. He asked the farmers to increase the extent of land under groundnut cultivation in future and follow better crop management methods for increased yield. He directed the agriculture officials to organise a study tour for farmers in other areas in the district to interact with farmers at Timminenipalem so that could learn more about groundnut cultivation.

Karnan wanted the members of Rythu Bandhu Samithis and agriculture officials to make collective efforts to create awareness on intercropping and cultivation of crops like groundnut that were commercially viable. Farmers Tellaboina Krishna and Koppuri Purnaiah told the Collector that they were spending around Rs 15, 000 to 20, 000 on acre to cultivate the crop. The yield ranged in between 18 to 20 quintals per acre. The produce was being brought by the buyers at the village itself.

After the harvesting groundnut, green gram would be taken, the farmers said. Responding to an appeal by the farmers who sought assistance for drip irrigation and better marketing facilities, the Collector agreed to extend all required support from the district administration.

Rythu Bandhu Samithi district Chairman Nallamala Venkateshwar Rao, District Agriculture Officer Vijaya Nirmala, the village sarpanch Dammalapati Sridevi, MPP P Tirupathi Kishore and others were present.

