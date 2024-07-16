Crop loan waiver: CM Revanth Reddy says ration card only for identification of farmer’s family

During meeting with Collectors at the Secretariat, the Chief Minister said the ration card would be used only to determine a farmer’s family.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 July 2024, 05:21 PM

Hyderabad: A day after the State government issued guidelines making the ration card mandatory for farmers to avail of the crop loan waiver, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday clarified that the land passbook would be used to implement the Rs.2 lakh crop loan waiver scheme for farmers.

The Chief Minister’s clarification came in the wake of apprehensions raised from different quarters that many farmers would lose out on the waiver if the ration card was made mandatory, since many did not have ration cards.