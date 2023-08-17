Crop loan waiver to be completed before election notification: Gutha

Gutha Sukender Reddy said the crop loan waiver process would be completed before the release of election notification by the Election Commission of India for the assembly elections to Telangana.

By Srinivas P. Published Date - 06:53 PM, Thu - 17 August 23

Nalgonda: State Legislative Council chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy on Thursday said the crop loan waiver process would be completed before the release of election notification by the Election Commission of India for the assembly elections to Telangana.

Speaking to the media here, Sukender Reddy said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had initiated the crop loan waiver to help the farmers. Reacting to allegations leveled by Congress MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy against him, Sukender Reddy said the allegation, on one of his relatives getting the contract of Gandamalla reservoir, was baseless, since his relative was a civil contractor for several decades and had got the contract by participating in the tender process as per the rules.