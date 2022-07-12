CRSI honour for 3 IICT scientists

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:22 PM, Tue - 12 July 22

Hyderabad: Senior scientists from Hyderabad-based Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT) have bagged three-major recognitions from Chemical Research Society of India (CRSI).

Senior Principal Scientists, Dr Prathama S Mainkar and Dr Debendra K Mohapatra, who are involved in technology development, have been selected for CRSI bronze medals 2023 while IICT Director, Dr D Sreenivas Reddy has been selected for the prestigious Darshan Ranganathan Memorial Lecture of CRSI, a press release said.

The awards were announced during the 29th CRSI National Symposium in Chemistry and CRSI-ACS Symposium Series in Chemistry, held recently at Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), Mohali under the aegis of CRSI in collaboration with American Chemical Society (ACS).

Dr Prathama’s research interest is in the field of medicinal chemistry, synthetic organic chemistry and drug discovery while Dr Debendra K. Mohapatra’s research interest is in the area of organic chemistry with a special emphasis on the asymmetric total synthesis of complex natural products of medicinal importance.

Dr. Sreenivas Reddy has wide experience in pharma industry as well as in CSIR laboratories with research focus on application oriented organic synthesis towards human wellbeing with a combination of organic and medicinal chemistry, the press release added.