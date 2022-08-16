Crush current affairs

Published Date - 11:20 PM, Tue - 16 August 22

Hyderabad: When preparing for recruitment examinations, a well-rounded knowledge of the latest happenings in the world is a must

These practice questions focusing on current affairs will aid aspirants better prepare for the State government recruitment examinations.

1) Which country unveiled draft indigenous recognition referendum question?

1. Norway

2. Philippines

3. Sweden

4. Australia

Ans: 4

Explanation: The government is seeking a referendum, which is necessary to make changes to the constitution, on recognising indigenous minorities in the constitution and requiring governments to consult aboriginal people on decisions that impact their lives.

2) At present, how many Ramsar Sites, India has?

1. 64

2. 54

3. 44

4. 39

Ans: 1

Explanation: Recently, 10 more wet lands of India have been added to Ramsar sites, taking total of such wetlands in India to 64. Of the total 10 new sites 6 sites are in Tamil Nadu and one each in Goa, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Odisha. Ramsar Sites are wetlands of international importance that have been designated under the criteria of the Ramsar Convention on Wetlands for containing representative, rare or unique wetland types or for their importance in conserving biological diversity.

3) With how many countries India has signed Air Service Agreement?

1. 100

2. 96

3. 106

4. 116

Ans: 4

Explanation: India has signed a bilateral air service agreement with 116 countries including neighbouring Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Pakistan. Any designated foreign airline can operate to/from a point in India if it is designated as a point of call in the bilateral Air Services Agreement (ASA) signed between India and the country which has designated the airline.

4) Recently Lok Sabha approved Wild Life (Protection) Amendment Bill, what is the proposed amendment?

1. National parks subject will be transferred to union List

2. India declared Nationally Determined Contributions

3. India implements CITES

4. None

Ans: 3

Explanation: The Wild Life (Protection) Amendment Bill, 2021 is approved by the Lok Sabha. The Wild Life (Protection) Act of 1972 already protects a number of species, but the proposed legislation would also implement CITES, the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora. The Rajya Sabha still needs to pass the Bill.

5) Which State’s 100 per cent reservation to locals has been quashed by Supreme Court?

1. Jharkhand

2. Odisha

3. Madhya Pradesh

4. Haryana

Ans: 1

Explanation: The Supreme Court has quashed Jharkhand government’s decision to grant 100 per cent quota to locals in government jobs. The Jharkhand government in 2016 granted 100 per cent reservations to locals of 13 scheduled areas in public jobs. Previously, the State High Court had termed the decision discriminatory and impermissible. The Supreme Court said that the citizens have equal rights, and the total exclusion of others by creating an opportunity for one class is not contemplated by the founding fathers of the Constitution of India.