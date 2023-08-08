CS asks officials to make elaborate arrangements of ID Celebrations

Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari on Tuesday directed officials to make elaborate arrangements for the Independence Day celebrations at the historic Golkonda Fort.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:20 PM, Tue - 8 August 23

The Chief Secretary, who held a review meeting on Independence Day celebration arrangements, informed that the Chief Minister would pay tribute to freedom fighters at Martyrs Memorial at Secunderabad Parade Ground after hoisting the National Flag at the Golkonda Fort on August 15.

She asked the officials to make appropriate arrangements in coordination with Army GOC officials at the Martyrs Memorial. Police, roads and buildings, information and public relations, GHMC, electricity, transport and other departments should make all necessary arrangements in a befitting manner, she instructed.

DGP Anjani Kumar, Municipal Administration Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar, Principal Secretary Home Jitender, Health Secretary S A M Rizvi and other senior officials of various department were present.