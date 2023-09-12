Cultivation nears 100 percent of target in erstwhile Karimnagar

By Raghu Paithari Published Date - 10:50 PM, Tue - 12 September 23

Karimnagar: The cultivation of crops for the present Vanakalam season has reached almost hundred percent of the targeted area in the erstwhile Karimnagar district.

The highest of 107 percent sowing took place in Jagtial district followed by Karimnagar with more than 99 percent, Peddapalli with 98.50 percent and Rajanna-Sircilla with 97.40 percent. Though the crops sowed in the beginning of the season were damaged due to the heavy rains in July, the sowing picked up momentum later on.

Besides irrigation projects, all water bodies including tanks, ponds and others were filled to their brim due to the heavy rains. As a result, the groundwater table has also been recharged in a big way, leading to a majority of farmers opting to cultivate paddy since adequate water for irrigation was available. Irrigated dry (ID) crops, which were damaged due to heavy rains, were also replaced by paddy.

A variety of crops have been sowed in 3.17 lakh acres as against the estimated 3.19 lakh acres for Vanakalam in Karimnagar. In Peddapalli, multiple crops have been cultivated in 2.65 lakh acres as against the estimated 2.69 lakh acres.While cultivation was taken up in 3.65 lakh acres (estimated 3.42 lakh acres) in Jagtial, crops were sowed in 2.27 lakh acres as against an estimated 2.34 lakh acres in Rajanna-Sircilla.

Paddy was sowed in a larger area in Jagtial, in 3.02 lakh acres as against the total cultivated area of 3.65 lakh acres. Maize was sowed in 39,603 acres while cotton was cultivated in 18,490 acres.

In Karimnagar, out of 3.17 lakh acres, paddy was sowed in 2.66 lakh acres, cotton in 44,350 acres and maize in 4,960 acres. In Peddapalli, paddy was sown in 2 lakh acres, cotton in 62,750 acres and maize in 765 acres. In Rajanna-Sircilla, out of 2.27 lakh acres, paddy was sowed in 1.74 lakh acres, cotton in 52,310 acres and maize in 496 acres.