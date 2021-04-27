Curtains come down on campaigning for Telangana ULB polls

For the first time, electioneering was brought to a halt 72 hours before polls instead of the normal 48 hours on account of the Covid-19 pandemic

By | Published: 9:11 pm

Hyderabad: Campaigning came to an end on Tuesday for the April 30 elections to two Municipal Corporations and five Municipalities in Telangana State. For the first time, electioneering was brought to a halt 72 hours before polls instead of the normal 48 hours on account of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The two corporations going to polls are Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation and Khammam Municipal Corporation while the five municipalities include Siddipet, Atchampet in Nagarkurnool district, Nakrekal in Nalgonda district, Jadcherla in Mahabubnagar district, and Kothur in Rangareddy district. A total of 263 wards are headed for polls in the seven Urban Local Bodies.

Besides, elections will also be held for eight wards that fell vacant in Gajwel, Nalgonda, Jalpally, Alampur, Bodhan, Parkal, Metpally, and Bellampally municipalities besides one seat in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation.

Polls will be held between 7 am and 5 pm on April 30 and results will be announced after counting of votes on May 3.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .