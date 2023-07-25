Customs AI unit seizes 700 grams of gold at Hyderabad Airport

The AI Unit of customs department caught a passenger who attempted to smuggle gold at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) Shamshabad.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:17 PM, Tue - 25 July 23

RGIA gold seized

Hyderabad: The Air Intelligence Unit of customs department along with the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel caught a passenger who attempted to smuggle gold at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) Shamshabad and seized 700 grams of the yellow metal from him.

The passenger, Shaik Chand Basha, arrived at the RGI Airport by a Indigo flight and on suspicion stopped by the customs officials for enquiry. “Basha conned the customs officials and escaped from the airport. He was later spotted at the parking area of the airport and on being alerted the CISF personnel caught him. The gold was handed over to driver Mohd Arif, and it was later seized from a car,” said the officials.

The gold is seized and case registered against Chand Basha.