CWC 2023: New Zealand team meets Dalai Lama ahead of clash against Australia

New Zealand cricket team met with the Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama at his residence on Tuesday in McLeod Ganj

McLeod Ganj: The New Zealand cricket team met with the Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama at his residence on Tuesday in McLeod Ganj.

The Blackcaps will face Australia on Saturday at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium on Saturday. Ahead of the clash, the New Zealand team arrived to meet the Dalai Lama.

Dalai Lama also shared a picture of his meeting with the Kiwis and wrote on X, “HHDL meeting with players and their families of the New Zealand cricket team at his residence in Dharamsala, HP, India on October 24, 2023.”

The Kiwis have already experienced the beautiful scenery of the HPCA Stadium when they went toe to toe against India but fell short as Virat Kohli’s masterclass guided India to a comfortable victory and kept their unbeaten run intact.

A five-for by paceman Mohammed Shami and another batting masterclass by ‘Chase Master’ Virat Kohli took India to a four-wicket win over the table-toppers. The victory saw India snap its 20-year losing streak to the Kiwis in ICC events.

After winning the toss and asking the Kiwis to bat first, India were off to a flying start as they reduced New Zealand to 19/2 inside the powerplay.

However, a 159-run partnership between Mitchell and Rachin Ravindra (75 in 87 balls, with six fours and a six) helped the Kiwis make a strong comeback. However, the Men In Blue brought themselves back into the game in the latter stages of the New Zealand innings as they bowled out the Kiwis for 273 runs in 50 overs.

Shami (5/54) was the pick of the bowlers for India while Kuldeep Yadav (2/73) was also among the wickets. The new-ball pair of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj took a wicket apiece.

In pursuit of 274, India started off well with the opening pair of Rohit Sharma (46 in 40 balls, with four boundaries and four sixes) and Shubhman Gill (26 in 31 balls, with five fours) raising a 71-run stand for the first wicket.

India did lose Shreyas Iyer (33), KL Rahul (27) and Suryakumar Yadav as their innings went along, but Virat Kohli (95* in 104 balls, with eight fours and two sixes) and Ravindra Jadeja (39* in 44 balls, three fours and a six) guided India to a four-wicket win with two overs to spare.

However, Virat missed out on his second successive century of this World Cup, holing out in the deep with India in sight of a win. Lockie Ferguson (2/63) was the pick of the bowlers for NZ while Trent Boult, Matt Henry and Mitchell Santner got a wicket apiece.