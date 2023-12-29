| Cyber Crimes Push Overall Crime Rate In Telangana By 8 97 Per Cent In 2023 Says Dgp

Cyber crimes push overall crime rate in Telangana by 8.97 per cent in 2023, says DGP

Director General of Police, Ravi Gupta who released the annual crime report 2023 here on Friday, said though the year has been hectic with the assembly polls and bandobast duties for various festivals, it concluded incident free.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:41 PM, Fri - 29 December 23

Hyderabad: Overall crime in Telangana has increased by 8.97 per cent in 2023, according to the state police’s annual report. The state also saw a rise in the number of cybercrimes this year, with an increase of 17.59 per cent.

Director General of Police, Ravi Gupta who released the annual crime report 2023 here on Friday, said though the year has been hectic with the assembly polls and bandobast duties for various festivals, it concluded incident free.

“There was an increase in the overall crime rate across the state compared to the previous year. This year we have registered 2, 13,121 cases against 1, 95,582 in the previous year. Compared to last year, cybercrimes too have increased significantly this year with a total of 16339 cases reported in 2023 against 13895 cases in 2022,” the DGP said.

This year the police also registered a total of 1108 Zero FIRs.

Of the 73 rape cases registered this year, 84 people involved were sentenced to life imprisonment.

This year, DGP said a total of 1360 drug cases have been registered under NDPS across the State. Compared to last year, drug cases have increased by 15.6 per cent. Police have arrested 2583 persons in drug cases and seized 25,260 kgs of marijuana.

In 2023, a total of 1877 cases of Prevention of Atrocities against SC/ ST cases have been registered across the State.