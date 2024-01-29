Cyber Fraud: Fake accounts of ACB DG C.V. Anand spread misinformation on social media

After the accounts came to the light of C V Anand, the ACB officials lodged a complaint with the Hyderabad cybercrime police station who booked a case and started an enquiry.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 29 January 2024, 11:54 AM

Hyderabad: Cyber fraudsters have managed to creat a fake account of DG ACB, C V Anand in facebook, instagram and twitter and are sending messages to contacts and posting wrong updates.

After the accounts came to the light of C V Anand, the ACB officials lodged a complaint with the Hyderabad cybercrime police station who booked a case and started an enquiry.

Another fake of senior IPS officer Swathi Lakra was also detected and case booked to identify the persons who created it.