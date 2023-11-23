Hyderabad doc falls victim to cyber fraudsters’ scam; duped of Rs.19.7 lakh

Police sources said the cyber fraudsters collected his personal details and bank credentials on various pretext and extracted money and cheated him.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:04 PM, Thu - 23 November 23

Hyderabad: A doctor from the city who wished to earn extra money through a part time job, ended up being duped by cyber fraudsters to the tune of Rs.19.7 lakh.

The 40-year-old complainant, who is a resident of Kondapur works for a private hospital in Kukatpally.

A few months ago, the doctor received a message on his Telegram account offering good salary on part time jobs. Believing it to be true, the doctor expressed his interest in the job.

Police sources said the cyber fraudsters collected his personal details and bank credentials on various pretext and extracted money and cheated him.

Based on his complaint, the Cyberabad Cybercrime police booked a case and took up investigation.