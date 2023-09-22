Cyberabad Police conduct surprise checks on school buses and drivers

The W&CSW collaborated with Traffic department and also conducted mock drills for school drivers, said DCP (Women and Children Safety Wing) Cyberabad, Nitika Pant, in a release.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:14 PM, Fri - 22 September 23

Hyderabad: To ensure managements of private schools follow safety guidelines while transporting children in school buses, the Women and Children Safety Wing (W&CSW) of Cyberabad Police conducted a series of surprise checks on school buses and drivers in the premises of several international schools on Friday.

The W&CSW collaborated with Traffic department and also conducted mock drills for school drivers, said DCP (Women and Children Safety Wing) Cyberabad, Nitika Pant, in a release.

The inspecting teams checked for fitness certificates, experience of school bus drivers, ‘On School Duty’ labels on the front and rear side of school buses, contact numbers on school buses and whether bus windows have horizontal grills or not.

While inspecting the school buses, the teams checked for availability of first aid kits, fire extinguishers, cameras, verified the drivers and conductor’s antecedents and identity cards, valid driving license and challans against bus drivers, as bus drivers with more than two challans will not be eligible to drive school buses, the official said.