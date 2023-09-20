Hyderabad police arrest two alleged vehicle lifting gang members involved in 11 cases

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:25 PM, Wed - 20 September 23

Hyderabad: Two members of a vehicle lifters gang allegedly involved in 11 cases were arrested by the Mailardevpally police on Wednesday. The police recovered 11 bikes from them.

The arrested persons were – Mohammed Aqeel Khan alias Amer (24 ) of King Colony, Shastripuram and Mohammed Muzammil alias Mujju (19) of Teegalkunta, Falaknuma. Three other suspects Mir Sohaib Ali (20) of Rizwan Colony, Shastripuram, Sohail of Kings Colony and Moiz of Jahanuma are absconding.

According to DCP (Rajendranagar), Jagadishwar Reddy, the trio identified vehicles parked at isolated places in colonies and using duplicate keys opened the lock before escaping with the bikes. One or two members of the gang kept a watch on the surroundings while the others opened the lock and towed away the vehicle up to a distance and later drove away.

The gang was involved in 11 cases at Filmnagar, Tappachabutra, Kothur, Mailardevpally, IS Sadan, Nizamabad Rural and Nizamabad police stations. Efforts were on to arrest the three suspects who are absconding.

Previously, Aqueel was involved in nearly 30 cases of bike theft in Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda and arrested by the police.