Cyberabad police hold women safety program at NPCI Nanakramguda

Cyberabad police in collaboration of Society for Cyberabad Security Council organized a program of women safety

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:08 PM, Tue - 28 February 23

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police in collaboration of Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC) organized a program of women safety at the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) Nanakramguda.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Madhapur) K Shilpavalli, during the program explained the gathering about the various laws meant for the protection of women. She advised the women to always be alert, aware, assess and avoid places, people and situations which would land them in trouble.

“The initial NO or the initial reporting of an uncomfortable situation will avoid further problems,” she stated.

The official further said that the Internal Committee set up under Prevention of Sexual Harassment at the Work Places (POSH) Act is an internal mechanism to be used effectively.

Also she stated that the police are at the service of women 24/7 through Dial 100, Hawkeye App, Whatsapp controls and She teams. She even enlightened the gathering about the cybercrimes and ways to avoid becoming victims.