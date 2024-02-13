Cyberabad police holds crucial meeting with malls and pubs for Road Safety Month

By Telangana Today Published Date - 13 February 2024, 05:13 PM

Hyderabad: A meeting was held by the Cyberabad police with the management of malls and pubs in view of the road safety month.

Cyberabad DCP (traffic) D V Srinivas Rao, discussed various issues during the meeting that include reducing traffic congestion issues in front of malls and pubs, alighting points and pick up spot for customers, parking facility and sufficient staff to regulate parking and traffic management in front of the malls.

The other officers who participated in the meeting are Addl DCP, (Madhapur) P. Sreenivas Reddy, Addl DCP (Traffic) Venu Gopal Reddy, and others.