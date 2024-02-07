Cyberabad police conduct awareness session on cyber crimes at IBM Hyderabad office

The Cyberabad police and the SCSC emphasised on the three important practices to counter cyber crimes - Prevent, Report & Cultivate.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 7 February 2024, 09:13 PM

Hyderabad: Cyberabad police along with Society For Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC) conducted an awareness session on cyber crimes at IBM’s Hyderabad office, here on Wednesday.

In the awareness session held for the professionals, the Cyberabad police and the SCSC emphasised on the three important practices to counter cyber crimes – Prevent, Report & Cultivate.

Speaking during the session DCP, Cyber Crimes, Shilpavalli Koganti explained how cyber crimes can be prevented with the right digital practices, while immediate reporting of cyber crimes on 1903 or cybercrime.gov.in must become the second step if the cyber crime takes place.

Cultivating a habit of maintaining good digital hygiene, is the third step that needs to be practiced for keep safe against cyber crimes.