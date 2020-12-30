Cyberabad Police issue traffic advisory on New Year’s eve

The Nehru Outer Ring Road will be closed for light motor vehicles except vehicles bound towards the airport from 11 pm on Thursday to 5am on Friday and the PVNR Expressway will be closed for vehicles except for vehicles bound towards the airport.

Hyderabad: In view of New Year eve celebrations, the Cyberabad Traffic Police have decided to impose certain traffic restrictions on Thursday.

Officials said the Cyber Towers flyover, Gachibowli flyover, Bio-diversity flyover, Mind Space flyover, JNTU flyover, Road No.45 flyover and the Durgam Cheruvu cable-stayed bridge would be closed from 11pm on Thursday up to 5 am on Friday.

The Nehru Outer Ring Road will be closed for light motor vehicles except vehicles bound towards the airport from 11 pm on Thursday to 5am on Friday and the PVNR Expressway will be closed for vehicles except for vehicles bound towards the airport.

Police warned cab drivers and auto-rickshaw drivers to be in proper uniform and to carry all documents. They have been instructed not to refuse ride on hire to any person as it was a violation of the Motor Vehicles Act and they could be penalized. People can lodge a complaint against such incidents on the WhatsApp number- 9490617346 with details of the vehicle, time and place.

Officials said any bar, pub or club negligently allowing their customers to drive under the influence of alcohol after consuming alcohol on their premises would be dealt strictly as per law and would be prosecuted for abetting the crime. The Cyberabad Traffic Police said extensive checks for traffic violations would be taken up across the commissionerate. The Traffic Police would book cases against rash driving, over speeding, excessive honking, dangerous driving, triple/multiple riding, etc.

CP extends New Year wishes to citizens

Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar extended his wishes of a happy, safe and healthy New Year 2021 to citizens here on Wednesday.

With just a day more for the year to end, Sajjanar said: “We all know we are fighting Covid-19, and during these pandemic times, it is important that we first think about our safety. Let’s not celebrate New Year by organising social gatherings,” he said.

He requested citizens to welcome the New Year with family and near and dear ones by staying at home instead.

As a matter of convention, every year on the night December 31, the Commissioner usually celebrates the new year with police personnel by cutting a cake at the Cyber Towers junction and other places. However, this year, no such celebrations are being held.

