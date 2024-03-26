Cyberabad SOT arrests two ganja transporters

The police seized 30 kilograms of ganja, a bike and a goods auto rickshaw from them.
Hyderabad: Two persons who were allegedly transporting ganja were arrested by the Cyberabad Special Operations Team (SOT) on Tuesday.
The arrested persons Mohammed Ayaan (36) and Mohammed Moinuddin (38), both residents of Yakutpura were purchasing the contraband from Odhisa and transporting to the city via road.
On a tip off, the SOT team caught them and arrested them. Both of them were previously involved in chain snatching cases in different police stations in the city.