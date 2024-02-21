Hyderabad: 12 arrested in flat raid for illegal card games

Police said the suspects, all traders from the city, have been indulging in playing three cards, which is a game of chance.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 21 February 2024, 05:14 PM

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Special Operations Team (SOT) along with the local police raided a flat in Padma Nagar Colony Phase-1, Balanagar and arrested 12 persons on charges of playing cards here on Wednesday.

Officials seized cash of Rs.1.7 lakh, 2 cars, 10 mobile phones and other material from them.