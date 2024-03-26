Cyberabad SOT team raids brothel house at Madhapur, rescues three women

By IANS Published Date - 26 March 2024, 10:40 AM

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad SOT team raided a brothel house at Madhapur on Monday night. The police caught the organizer, two customers and a manager and seized Rs 57,500 cash, six mobile phones from them.

The arrested person Nidhi was organizing the prostitution in the apartment building at Madhapur. The arrested organizer was contacting customers through social media platforms and collected between Rs 3000 and Rs 4000.

On a tip off, a raid was conducted. Three women victims were rescued.