Hyderabad: Police seizes Rs 52.4 Lakh unaccounted cash and over Rs 60 lakh worth of drugs

By Telangana Today Published Date - 19 April 2024, 09:54 PM

Hyderabad: A total of Rs 52.4 lakh unaccounted cash and over Rs 60 lakh worth drugs were seized during special drives conducted by the North Zone police in the last one month.

In view of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, police conducted special drives between March 16 and April 16, during which gold worth Rs 50,000 and illegal liquor worth Rs 1.7 lakh was seized.

In another instance, the Cyberabad SOT caught three employees of a cash management company in alleged possession of Rs 1.3 lakh unaccounted cash at KPHB.

In the third case, the Chikkadpally police caught a man transporting Rs 3.5 lakh unaccounted cash in his scooter.