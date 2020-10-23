Cyberabad traffic cops go novel to check violations

Vehicles of those caught riding without helmets to be released only after they get one

Published: 11:59 pm 12:27 am

Hyderabad: “No helmet? No problem. Leave the bike with us, get a helmet and take it,” is what the Cyberabad Traffic Police are now telling those riding without helmets.

That is not all. As part of the proactive approach towards traffic law enforcement, the CTP have decided not to issue spot challans to motorists with no helmets. Instead of challans, they are seizing the vehicles and releasing them only after the driver gets a helmet. This is being implemented on all highways and major roads on an experimental basis.

Officials said there is a preconceived notion among most citizens that the traffic police are levying heavy fines which are in turn diverted to their pockets. However, truth is that the fines collected go into the State exchequer. The decision not to collect fines was partly to correct this misconception, and at the same time, to ensure safety of two-wheeler travellers. According to data, every year almost 55 per cent of motorists involved in accidents were losing their lives. Of these, 90 per cent were not wearing helmets.

Police personnel are conducting special checks on the highways in Shadnagar, Shamirpet, Shamshabad, Medchal, Bachupally, Kukatpally, Patancheru road and Narsapur road among other major roads across the commissionerate. They are stopping motorists who are found riding without helmets and counseling them. “Instead of clicking their pictures and issuing challans, which will not have immediate effect, our teams stop them along with the family members and send them for counseling session. Earlier, we would issue spot challan for such violations, but now we want to give a chance to mend their ways. The vehicles will be seized and returned after they get a helmet,” said S M Vijay Kumar, DCP (Traffic), Cyberabad.

According to the police, the motive to issue challans or impose spot fines was not to collect money from public, but to ensure their safety. “Our aim has always been to educate motorists about road safety and traffic rules. Fines are imposed to make them realise the importance of following rules thus preventing road mishaps and fatalities,” the DCP said.

