Telangana Assembly elections: BRS makes strategic moves to consolidate forces, mitigate dissidence

The party leadership is demonstrating its commitment to recognise the contributions of its long-standing members and ticket aspirants in other forms, reassuring the cadre and bolstering unity

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:29 PM, Tue - 29 August 23

Hyderabad: In the run-up to the upcoming Assembly elections, the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) is employing a strategic approach to consolidate its stronghold and check any internal dissent. The party leadership is demonstrating its commitment to recognise the contributions of its long-standing members and ticket aspirants in other forms, reassuring the cadre and bolstering unity.

The recent inclusion of BRS senior leader and MLC Patnam Mahender Reddy into the State Cabinet, has sent a clear message, signifying the party’s commitment in recognising the contributions of its crucial members, addressing grievances, and fostering a sense of inclusivity among its ranks. Similarly, former MLA from Palakurthy Dr N Sudhakar Rao was nominated as the chairman of the Aarogyasri Trust. Vemulawada MLA Chennamaneni Ramesh who was not retained as MLA candidate, has been appointed as government advisor for agriculture.

Another senior leader Goli Srinivas Reddy has been nominated as chariman of Telangana State Food Corporation, while senior leaders like Dasoju Sravan and Kurra Satyanarayana who were strong contenders for the MLA tickets have been nominated as MLCs under Governor quota.

“The MLA seats are not the ultimate posts in politics. There are other opportunities like MPs, MLCs, Corporation chairpersons and other positions,” BRS President and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao said recently, while releasing the first list of the BRS candidates. Accordingly, the ruling BRS is working to alleviate concerns among the party cadre regarding their political careers by offering them alternate opportunities. By offering opportunities for capable leaders to hold key positions, the party aims to retain and motivate its cadre, discouraging defections and promoting unity. It is also reinforcing its commitment to nurture leadership from within.

The BRS’s strategic moves extend beyond Cabinet posts and key appointments. The party leadership is reaching out to aspirants who did not secure tickets, assuring them that their contributions will not go unrecognised. The party also showcased its humane side by extending financial assistance of Rs 1.5 crore to the bereaved families of its frontline activists like V Saichand and Kusuma Jagadish recently. Thus, it succeeded in boosting the morale of party cadre and preventing the fragmentation of support which could have otherwise posed a challenge ahead of the Assembly polls.