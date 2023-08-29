UNICEF International Team visits Siddipet

Ahead of the Unicef International team's visit to Siddipet district, representatives of UNICEF from New Delhi and Hyderabad visited Gajwel constituency on Tuesday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:48 PM, Tue - 29 August 23

UNICEF representatives are examining Swachha Badi in Siddipet on Tuesday.

Siddipet: Ahead of the Unicef International team’s visit to Siddipet district, representatives of UNICEF from New Delhi and Hyderabad visited Gajwel constituency on Tuesday. Guided by Additional Collector (Local Bodies) Garima Agarwal, the team visited Mission Bhagiratha Knowledge Centre at Komatibanda. Later, the team also made a visit to Erravelly village, the adopted village of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, and examined Palle Pragathi’s progress in Markook Mandal.

Later, the team proceeded to Siddipet town to study sanitation practices. The team also visited Swachha Badi where the Siddipet municipality put the best practices on display in maintaining the town clean and green. Agarwal explained how the district administration supported by Finance Minister T Harish Rao launched a menstrual hygiene programme called Ruthu Prema. She has said that Siddipet district had won many awards at national level by adopting the best practices. UNICEF team comprised Radhika Srivastava, Raghav Arora, A Venkatesh, and others. District Panchayat Officer Devaki Devi, Superintending Engineer (RWS) Chary, DMHO Dr Kasinath and others were present.

