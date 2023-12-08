Cybersecurity summit held at Hyderabad

As cyber threats continue to escalate, industry leaders and experts gathered at the summit to discuss the challenges, advancements, and future prospects of cybersecurity in India.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:51 PM, Fri - 8 December 23

Hyderabad: A Cyber Security Summit was organised by TCP Wave here in the city. As cyber threats continue to escalate, industry leaders and experts gathered at the summit to discuss the challenges, advancements, and future prospects of cybersecurity in India.

This summit not only highlighted the technological capabilities of TCPWave but also emphasized the imperative need for collaboration, innovation, and talent development to fortify India’s position in the ever-changing realm of cybersecurity.

“In a world dominated by digital transformations, the vision for cybersecurity extends beyond mere protection. It involves innovation, automation, and adaptability. India has become a hub for cybersecurity solutions, with a surge in products addressing varied challenges. Our vision is to automate operations, integrate AI/ML for enhanced security, and ensure our solutions align with the dynamic business priorities of enterprises,” said Sam Parepally, Co-Founder and CIO, of TCPWave.

Around 40 Chief Technology Officers (CTOs), Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs), and Cyber Security experts across India participated in the summit.