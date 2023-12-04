Cyclone Michaung: Red alert issued for Telangana

Telangana is likely to get isolated from heavy to very heavy with extremely heavy falls (above 204.4 mm) on Tuesday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:27 PM, Mon - 4 December 23

Photo: PTI

Hyderabad: With Cyclone Michaung barreling towards the South Andhra Pradesh coast, the India Meteorological Department (IMD), New Delhi on Monday has issued a red alert for parts of Telangana as the cyclone is expected to make landfall between Nellore and Machilipatnam, near Bapatla, on Tuesday.

The IMD has warned of the cyclone’s impact, predicting maximum sustained wind speeds ranging between 90-100 kmph, with gusts expected to reach up to 110 kmph. Anticipating the severity of the situation, the IMD issued a red alert, cautioning, “Telangana is likely to get isolated from heavy to very heavy with extremely heavy falls (above 204.4 mm) on Tuesday.”

Telangana State Development Planning Society’s forecast has pinpointed Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, and Suryapet districts as the areas most susceptible to the cyclone’s effects, particularly heavy rainfall on Tuesday.