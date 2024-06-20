Watch: Two robbers make vain attempt to loot gold shop at Kompally in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Updated On - 20 June 2024, 03:44 PM

Hyderabad: Two men, one of whom came clad in a burkha, made a vain bid to loot a gold shop at Kompally on Thursday morning.

According to the police, the men posed as customers and entered the shop located on Medchal road. One of the robbers whipped out a knife and threatened the shopkeeper asking him to keep the jewellery boxes in a bag.

However, before the suspects could lay their hands on the ornaments, the owner of the shop jumped over the table and rushed out of the shop shouting for help.

As their plan failed, the offenders ran out of the shop and escaped on a motorcycle. A worker of the shop threw a chair at the offender while they were escaping but the duo managed to flee away.

The shop keeper, however, reportedly told the police that the robbers had managed to take away some gold ornaments. The police are verifying the footage recorded by the closed-circuit cameras installed on the road.

Senior police officials visited the spot along with the clues team and collected some material.

Watch: