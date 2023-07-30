Daily wage labourer killed after septic tank roof collapses in Mancherial

A 28-year-old daily wage labourer was killed on the spot when the roof of a septic tank caved in on him

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:30 PM, Sun - 30 July 23

Mancherial: A 28-year-old daily wage labourer was killed on the spot when the roof of a septic tank caved in on him in the Coal Chemical Complex of Naspur mandal centre on Sunday.

Naspur Sub-Inspector M Ravi Kumar said Pallakonda Suresh of CCC died on the spot when the roof of the septic tank fell on him while working under it. He was engaged by the management of a private school for cleaning the tank at the time of the incident.

Suresh is survived by his wife and two children. A case was registered based on a complaint received from Suresh’s wife Shirisha. Investigation is on.