Mancherial: Price of tomato soar to Rs 200 per kg

Prices of tomatoes touched a record high in the district. The rate is now Rs.200 per kilogram. This is against the price of Rs.150 per kg last week.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:26 PM, Sun - 30 July 23

Traders said they were bringing tomatoes from Karnataka and other States following dearth of supply from local farmers, resulting in a spike in the price. The heavy rains that lashed the State too have left an adverse impact on the transportation and in turn, the prices of tomatoes.

Meanwhile, the price of chicken, which skyrocketed in summer, has come down. It is now sold for over Rs.200 per kilogram. The rate of the chicken was Rs.220 per kg in Mancherial on Sunday. A local vendor sold the meat for Rs.100 a kg in Luxettipet recently, prompting many to throng his shop on July 16.

