Another waterfall turns popular spot in Mancherial

By Padala Santosh Published Date - 05:00 PM, Sun - 30 July 23

Mancherial: Nature lovers, picnickers and tourists of the district, who are forced to travel longer distances to visit waterfalls in neighboring districts, have finally found one in their own district.

People in the district, who earlier used to spend Rs.2,000 to Rs.4,000 to reach waterfalls in other districts at least 70 km away, now have to travel just 21 km from Mancherial, where a seasonal waterfall has come to light recently due to the rains from July 25 to 28 in the sparse forest on the outskirts of Gatrapalli and Ralli villages in Hajipur mandal.

The Ralli waterfall is easily accessible, unlike most waterfalls in neighbouring districts, where trekking for a kilometre or two is mandatory. It has no pond of water which often results in drowning of visitors. Water from a natural spring cascades down from a 30 metre high hillock.

“The lesser-known waterfall is a beautiful nature wonder of the district. One can easily visit it along with family members and friends. The slightly motorable road laid by management of Mancherial Cement Company for quarrying limestone helps visitors in effortlessly reaching in it. One needs to trek for about 500 metres to locate it,” Siripuram Ravi, a nature lover of Mancherial town, told ‘Telangana Today.’

Spot becomes popular

Ravi, who came to know about it through his friends a week ago, said though locals were familiar with the spot, but people of Mancherial, Mandamarri, Bellampalli, Naspur and Ramakrishnapur towns were unaware of it. He said it became popular recently when it was featured on local YouTube channels.

Several people, including families from the district headquarters and surrounding coal belt towns are now making a beeline to the waterfall following consecutive holidays after the heavy rains.

How to reach

Visitors can take the Mancherial-Bellampalli route, divert at Mancherial Cement Company to take the Quarry road and reach Ralli village by crossing Gadpur, Gopalpur and Kolamgunda villages on the way. They can commute by cars and vans till Kolamguda. From Kolamguda to the waterfall, bikes are advisable.

