Daily wager murdered in Asifabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 25 May 2024, 06:38 PM

Representational Image

Mancherial: A 30-year-old man was bludgeoned to death by another person at Korsini village in Chinthalamanepalli mandal on Friday night.

Chinthalamanepalli Sub-Inspector Naresh said that Bottupalli Sadaiah, a daily wage earner was killed on the spot after being beaten on head by Malkala Raj Kumar with an iron pipe.

Sadaiah is survived by a wife and a daughter. It was learnt that Raj Kumar attacked Sadaiah for reportedly moving close with his sister.

He picked up an argument with Sadaiah for meeting his sister on Friday night. In a fit of rage, he hit Sadaiah on the head with an iron pipe. Sadaiah was found dead in a pool of blood.

Based on a complaint received from Sadaiah’s mother, a case was registered against Raj Kumar. Investigations were taken up.