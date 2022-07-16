Dakshin Bharat GOC inspects welfare projects for troops

Published Date - 10:44 PM, Sat - 16 July 22

Hyderabad: The General Officer Commanding (GOC) of Dakshin Bharat area, Lieutenant General A. Arun visited the Military Hospital Secunderabad and Artillery Centre Hyderabad on Saturday.

He conducted the inspection of Military Hospital for operational readiness and administration and also inaugurated the newly established Neurology Centre.

The General Officer visited Telangana and Andhra Sub Area CSD canteen and inaugurated a new facility of URC for Officers. During his visit to the Artillery Centre, he inspected the projects being implemented for the welfare of troops and families and complimented all ranks for their commitment and dedicated efforts toward maintaining high standards.