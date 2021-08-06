Dalit Bandhu, a boon for downtrodden: Choppadandi MLA

The MLA laid the foundation for Upparamalyala-Vedira road taken up with Rs 3.7 crore at Himmathnagar of Gangadhara mandal on Thursday

Karimnagar: Choppadandi MLA Sunke Ravishankar said that the Dalit Bandhu programme was aimed at all-round development of Dalit communities and it is a boon to the downtrodden section. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, who was more concerned for the development of downtrodden sections, had designed the Dalit Bandhu scheme for the economic and social growth of the Dalits who remained backward even after 74 years of independence.

The MLA laid the foundation for Upparamalyala-Vedira road taken up with Rs 3.7 crore at Himmathnagar of Gangadhara mandal on Thursday.

Ravishankar said in order to take up various programmes for the development of Dalits in a big way, Chief Minister had allocated Rs 1,500 crore for the Dalit Empowerment programme, which was later named Dalit Bandhu.

Chandarashekhar Rao was working with the sole concept of development and welfare of the people. Telangana was the only State in the country that was implanting Kalyanalaxmi, Shadhi Mubarak, Aasara pensions, KCR kits and other schemes.

In united Andhra Pradesh, farmers used to face severe hardships due to interruptions in the power supply. The then rulers predicted that Telangana would have to face a power crisis if a separate State was formed. Electric wires would be used to dry clothes. However, Telangana State has overcome power crisis within a short period after the formation of the state proving their presumptions as wrong.

Besides 24 hours uninterrupted power supply, Rythu Bhandu, and Rythu Bima have also been provided to protect the interests of farmers. The long-standing dream of the Himmathnagar people is going to be fulfilled with the completion of Upparamalyala-Vedira road, he said and assured to lay all roads in the constituency by sending proposals to the government.

