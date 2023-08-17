Two years since Dalit Bandhu changed lives in Huzurabad

It was this day two years ago that Telangana government launched Dalit Bandhu on a pilot basis in Huzurabad constituency

By Raghu Paithari Published Date - 10:30 PM, Thu - 17 August 23

Karimnagar: This Wednesday marked a major transformation in the lives of Dalits in Huzurabad. It was this day two years ago that the State government launched Dalit Bandhu on a pilot basis in Huzurabad constituency. There has been no looking back ever since, for the project and for the Dalits as well.

Many of them, who used to work as daily wage labourers and drivers, are now owners of their own business units, have purchased their own cars and other transport vehicles spending the Rs.10 lakh that came to them from the scheme.

With many of them providing employment to several others as well, the Dalit Bandhu units in Huzurabad have become a case study and must visit spot for Dalit public representatives, Dalit entrepreneurs and officials from different States, who return with inspiring Dalit success stories.

Prakash Yashwanth Ambedkar, the grandson of Dr BR Ambedkar, had visited a few units in the constituency recently and praised the State government for transforming Dalit lives with the scheme.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, who designed the Dalit Bandhu scheme and launched it at Shalapalli-Indiranagar of Huzurabad mandal on August 16, 2021, later extended it across the State.

In Huzurabad, a total of 18,021 Dalit families from different mandals including Huzurabad municipality (1,623), Huzurabad rural (2,720), Jammikunta municipality (2,264) Jammikunta rural (2,358), Veenavanka (3,009) and Ellandakunta (2,116) and 3,931 from Kamalapur of Hanamkonda district reaped the benefits of the scheme.

According to officials, 101 types of businesses were established under six sectors such as animal husbandry, agriculture allied, transport, manufacturing, service/supplies and retail.

The maximum number of beneficiaries, 5,853 to be precise, chose 5,134 transport units. Of them, 1,296 beneficiaries formed groups and purchased JCBs, DCMs, excavators, mini buses and tipper lorries.

While 3,531 beneficiaries selected 2,827 agriculture allied units, 172 candidates opted for 164 manufacturing units followed by 2,708 retail units by 3,205 beneficiaries. Another 2,729 beneficiaries chose 2,708 service/supplies units.

Meanwhile, 206 units were grounded in Rajanna-Sircilla district and 477 Dalits were sanctioned various units in Jagtial district.

