Dalit Bandhu Phase II: 3,486 units to be allocated in Warangal

In the last year, Dalit Bandhu scheme benefited a total of 303 individuals from three Assembly constituencies in Warangal

By P. Laxma Reddy Published Date - 06:05 PM, Thu - 7 September 23

In the last year, Dalit Bandhu scheme benefited a total of 303 individuals from three Assembly constituencies in Warangal

Warangal: In a move that promises to illuminate the lives of Dalits in Warangal, the district administration is gearing up to allocate 3,486 units through the Dalit Bandhu scheme. Unlike any other State in the country, the Telangana government is offering Rs 10 lakh per unit for uplifting the Dalit community. In the last year, the scheme benefited a total of 303 individuals from three Assembly constituencies in the district.

This transformative scheme has catalysed a paradigm shift, turning employees into proud proprietors. Recent developments reveal that details of initial beneficiaries and their respective units have been seamlessly integrated into the Dalit Bandhu App. Photos and videos serve as concrete proof, allowing for rigorous field-level scrutiny. The government had introduced the app to monitor the Dalit Bandhu scheme units at the grassroot level.

“With the second phase on the horizon, the government is set to distribute units to 1,100 individuals in each Assembly constituency. A sum of Rs 348.60 crore is earmarked for distribution to beneficiaries across 3,486 units within the district. We are receiving the applications at MPDO and Municipality offices, and thus far, above 7,000 applications have been received so far,” said an official.

“A dedicated team of officers is verifying these applications, ensuring transparency,” said District Collector P Pravinya during a meeting held a couple of days ago. She has asked the officials concerned to expedite the verification process and promptly upload them online.

Also Read Two years since Dalit Bandhu changed lives in Huzurabad