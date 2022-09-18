Tribals perform ksheerabhisekam to CM KCR’s portrait in Nalgonda

Published Date - 06:00 PM, Sun - 18 September 22

Nalgonda: The tribals performed ksheerabhisekam (poured milk) to the portrait of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for increasing the ST reservation to 10 percent in the State. A large number of tribals including women participated in the programme by wearing traditional dresses.

Participating in the programme at Devarakonda, TRS district president and Devarakonda MLA Ramavath Ravindra Kumar Naik said that the decision of the Chief Minister to increase the reservations of STs was a historic one and suitable for other States to emulate. Increase of reservation would benefit more tribals in education and job recruitment. Though the State government has adopted a resolution in Telangana State Legislative Council hiking the reservations of tribal to 10 percent and sent it to the Centre in the year 2017, there was no response from the Centre. He demanded the Centre to accept the resolution sent by the TRS government.

He reminded that the Chief Minister also announced to launch Girijan bandhu scheme and to find a solution to podu lands issue. These measures would definitely change the lives of tribals in the state. The tribal hamlets have witnessed development after making them as grama panchayats by the state government.

The tribal also performed ksheerabhiseekam to the portrait of the Chief Minister at Adavidevulapally, Huzurnagar and Thungathurthy. They also participated in the programme by raising slogans thanking the Chief Minister for his gesture towards their community.