Dasara: CM KCR performs special pujas at Pragathi Bhavan

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 12:13 PM, Wed - 5 October 22

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao performed special pujas on the occasion of Dasara at Pragathi Bhavan on Wednesday.

The Chief Minister along with his wife Shobha first performed a puja at Nalla Pochamma temple and later, accompanied by family members, he performed a puja at the Jammi Chettu (tree) amidst chantings by Vedic scholars.

The Chief Minister distributed the holy Jammi leaves to all those present on the occasion and extended greetings and blessings to all. He later performed Ayudha Puja at Pragathi Bhavan.