Dandamudi Box Office, Sai Sravanthi Movies launch Production No. 2; Karthik Raju, Twarita Nagar to be lead pair

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 05:44 PM, Sat - 12 November 22

Hyderabad: Karthik Raju and Twarita Nagar are the hero and heroine, respectively, of Production No. 2 of Dandamudi Box Office and Sai Sravanthi Movies. AnjiRam is writing and directing the movie, while Dandamudi Avanindra Kumar is its producer. The muhurat scene today was given a clap by the producer himself. Well-known singer Mano switched on the camera. Akash Puri directed the first shot. Lyricist Bhaskarabhatla handed over the script to the makers.

Speaking on the occasion, producer Dandamudi Avanindra Kumar said, “We are glad to be launching the movie as Production No. 2. Plans have been made to shoot the film in Hyderabad, Bangkok, and Phuket over a span of 35-40 days. We hope we have got everyone’s blessings.”

Sai Sravanthi Movies’ Gottipati Sai, who is also the film’s executive producer, said, “We are glad to team up with a talented cast and crew. There are several other cast members associated with our project. We are planning to complete production as fast as possible.”

Actor Karthik Raju said, “Our film is based on true incidents. Love, action and crime elements are its key ingredients. Anudeep Dev is composing the music. Everything is fresh. I am sure we are going to come up with a different film made by a talented team.”

Twarita Nagar said, “I am happy to be doing the female lead’s role in a movie produced by Dandamudi Box Office film. It’s an amazing script. I am happy to be paired up with Karthik Raju.”

Director AnjiRam said, “I thank Dandamudi Box Office, producer Avanindra Kumar and executive producer Gottipati Sai on this occasion. I am proud to have teamed up with good producers. Dandamudi is a brand. Our film is going to live up to its stature. The story is based on social crimes and issues around them. The script is amazing. The plan is to complete the shoot in a single schedule to be begun on November 14.”

The film also has Ali, Nandini Rai, Bhadram, and others in key roles, while the camera is cranked by S Murali Mohan Reddy.

…