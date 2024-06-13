Dasoju questions CM’s political conspiracies

In an open letter addressed to the Chief Minister here on Thursday, he appealed to Revanth Reddy to stop suppressing the aspirations of the people for the sake of his political ends and to try to focus full attention to development of the State and the welfare of its people.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 13 June 2024, 08:52 PM

File Photo

Hyderabad: Taking strong exception to the move to target former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on alleged issues in the power sector, BRS leader Dasoju Sravan on Thursday demanded that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy desist from indulging in such political conspiracies.

In an open letter addressed to the Chief Minister here on Thursday, he appealed to Revanth Reddy to stop suppressing the aspirations of the people for the sake of his political ends and to try to focus full attention to development of the State and the welfare of its people.

Also Read 60 minor drivers detained in Karimnagar

Questioning the notice served to the former Chief Minister, he said it was unbecoming on the part of Revanth Reddy for trying to find fault with Chandrashekhar Rao who could ensure free power round the clock to the farm sector and uninterrupted supply to households and the industry in the State.

He said the current administration had proved to be inefficient and the moves of political vengeance were playing havoc with the State. The State, which flourished under the BRS leadership, was now struggling with power shortages.

The Congress government had also failed to fulfill its promises including loan waiver, farmer crop insurance, provision of jobs, Rs.4,000 as unemployment allowance, 2 lakh jobs and Rs. 2,500 assistance per month for women.

“You are trying to defame KCR to cover up your failures,” he said.