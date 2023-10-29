Dasoju Sravan slams DK Shiva Kumar

Hyderabad: BRS leader Dasoju Sravan came down heavily on Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shiva Kumar for trying to mislead Telangana people with false promises. Reacting to the promises made by Shiva Kumar on behalf of the Congress Party at a public meeting in Tandur, he wondered why the Karnataka leader was making such promises even after failing miserably to implement the promises made by his party to the people of Karnataka.

Calling him an economic offender, Sravan said Shiva Kumar was trying to fool Telangana people in broad daylight. He should first set his own house in order before embarking on a campaign in Telangana, he said.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had transformed the drought-prone Telangana into one of the most prosperous States in India. He had deftly balanced development and welfare. As a result, the Telangana budget grew from Rs.60,000 crore in 2014 to Rs.3 lakh crore in 2023.

But Shiva Kumar was shamelessly spreading lies, Sravan said, challenging the Karnataka Deputy CM to travel in Telangana to experience the Telangana model of wholesome development.

